Hottest Street Style Looks From PFW That Will Make You Go WOW!

The street style during fashion month is at moments even better than the actual shows. Bloggers are all dressed up from head to toes in their favorite fashion houses or designs from the runway event they are attending. Paris Fashion Week is always the most exciting one, thanks to the luxury labels that are presenting their new Spring 2019 collections. Below we bring you the hottest street style moments from your favorite bloggers at PFW.

Camila nails the street style every single time that she steps out of her hotel. This pastel blue dress is so sexy that we want to steal it right away. The long sleeves, turtleneck, and ankle-length make it classy, while the high slit gives those sultry vibes. The Brazilian beauty added a snakeskin bag to upgrade the look.