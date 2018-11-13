Hottest Red Carpet Moments At The 2018 People’s Choice Awards

The 2018 People’s Choice Awards were full of exciting and daring fashion choices. Huge influencers such as Shay Mitchell, the Bella sisters, Sabrina Carpenter and more worked their best looks and completely scored on the red carpet. Posh Spice, on the other hand, leads the minimalist fashion pack with her sophisticated elegance. If you want to see more hot outfits from the happening last night, swipe through the pictures below.

Victoria Beckham

The queen of monochrome received the Fashion Icon Award last night with an inspiring speech. She debuted a classy white suit, which she matched with black chic pumps.

“I always told myself, ‘Dream big and then dream even bigger.’ And I wanted to show that if I can do it, anyone can do it. And what you can achieve really can be limitless.”- the former Spice Girl said on stage.