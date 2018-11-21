Here is How Your Favorite Models Got Discovered

Did you know that Winnie Harlow was discovered by Tyra Banks? Find out below how your favorite models were discovered. Some of their stories are quite fascinating.

Candice Swanepoel

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The South African beauty was discovered while shopping at a flea market. She later continued her modeling career in Paris. In 2010, Candice was named a Victoria Secret Angel. Eight years later, the blonde bombshell still has the same status as well as her own swimwear line, Tropic of C.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.