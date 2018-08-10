Hello Kitty & Converse Collaborate On A Fun Collection

Sneaker collabs just keep getting better. The latest exciting street drop brings together the popular star Hello Kitty and the cult sneaker brand Converse. The brand will release a Hello Kitty footwear and apparel collection that will make your inner child smile from ear to ear. The cartoon character makes an appearance on a variety of pieces, making this collection a real treat for all Hello Kitty obsessives.



The Hello Kitty x Converse collaborative collection includes everything from the brand’s iconic sneakers to hoodies, t-shirts, and bags. Converse’s sneaker silhouettes are upgraded with graphics of the cartoon character. The designs go from a fun revamp of the classic black Chuk Taylors to adorable pink Chuk 70s high top sneakers with Hello Kitty’s face on it. Each of the sneakers keeps its original design with an addition of different Hello Kitty motifs. Among the styles that also got a Hello Kitty upgrade is the brand’s iconic One-star silhouette. The colors of choice are black, white, red and pink.

As for the apparel part of the collection, Hello Kitty and Converse made sure to turn all your childhood dreams into reality. You can get hoodies, t-shirts, and sweaters that celebrate the cute cartoon character. The color palette is the same as the sneakers, which makes it easier to put together an entire Hello Kitty x Converse outfit.

To finish off with style, the famous cat, and the street label are also releasing chic bags. The bag designs can’t get any cuter with Hello Kitty’s face all over them. You can shop for a black duffle bag with pink handles that features a fun Hello Kitty head print or gather your essentials in a practical crossbody bag with Hello Kitty motifs.

Hello Kitty has been on fire lately. The character teamed up with many street brands in the past, transforming itself into a real street style icon. Some of the most recent Hello Kitty collaborators include Puma, Asos, and Lazy Oaf. Like the previous collaborative collections, Converse made sure to offer pieces that reflect the character’s cute and childish aesthetic.

Just like the rest of the brand’s offerings, The Hello Kitty collaboration is affordable with prices that start at $35 and go up to $100. You can shop the Hello Kitty x Converse pieces starting from August 16 on converse.com and at select retailers. In less than a week you can upgrade your street game with these adorable designs.

Photo Credit: Converse