Hedi-Slimane-Unveils-New-Celine-Logo

This year is a year of changes for the luxury French fashion house Celine. After splitting ways with their creative director of almost a decade Phoebe Philo, the label is introducing a fresh wave of innovations. Shortly after announcing the leave of Phoebe, they tapped Hedi Slimane to take over the leading spot in the brand. The news dropped at the beginning of the year, so we were all excited to see what the designer has up his sleeve. As a very unexpected first move, Slimane decided to upgrade Celine’s logo and reveal a brand new one.



The news comes as a huge surprise to many, especially because the French fashion house had the iconic branding for many years now. Hedi is not the first one to opt for this type of revisions. Just recently, the newly appointed creative director of Burberry, Riccardo Tisci dropped a new monogrammed trademark. The same thing happened with Raf Simmons and his re-worked Calvin Klein emblem. All of these designers are set to mark their time at the labels with such significant changes.

Slimane did several crucial adjustments to the logo, that are actually not as noticeable. The color is still the same, so you will definitely be able to recognize the sign anywhere. What he did, is that Hedi removed the accented “e” and reduced the spacing between the letters. This way, according to the label, their signature logo is much more balanced. It was all inspired by the original one that dates back to the 1960’s. He also wiped clean the whole Instagram account of Celine, leaving only a few logo-related posts with the announcement.

“The new logo has been directly inspired by the original, historical version that existed in the 1960’s. The modernist typography used dates from the 1930’s. The accent on the “E” has been removed to enable a simplified and more balanced proportion, evoking the Celine collections of the 1960’s where the accent wasn’t used often. The spacing between the letters has been balanced out and the letters have been brought closer together. The 1960’s version of the logo including the word “Paris”, will be reinstated within the clothing and on packaging, however “Paris” will not appear beneath the logo on campaigns.”- says Celine’s official post.

This is all happening right before the start of New York Fashion Week, where the French designer will present his first-ever collection for Celine. Last week, Lady Gaga was seen carrying a fabulous black tote from the label, which marks the debut official design from Hedi seen in public.