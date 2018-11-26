Can we take a moment to thank athleisure wear for making loungewear so on trend? Thanks to this new sporty-meets-chic movement in the world of fashion, we can wear comfy pieces and still look ultra fashionable. Sweatshirts were once reserved for relaxing on your couch, but now you can even pair this piece with high heels.

To be honest, dressing up your sweatshirts is sort of a tricky artistry you have to master. We rounded up 7 trendy looks to teach you how to go from casual to chic in a sweatshirt.

Pairing an oversized sweatshirt with jeans is a double-edged sword. You can end up looking sloppy if you don’t include the right elements. The Insta-worthy cardigan is still casual, but it makes the combo a bit more dressy. However, the logo socks with high heels are what really level up this outfit.