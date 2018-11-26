Go from Casual to Chic in a Sweatshirt

Go-From-Casual-to-Chic-in-a-Sweatshirt-oversized-sweatshirt-chunky-sweater-and-jeans1

Can we take a moment to thank athleisure wear for making loungewear so on trend? Thanks to this new sporty-meets-chic movement in the world of fashion, we can wear comfy pieces and still look ultra fashionable. Sweatshirts were once reserved for relaxing on your couch, but now you can even pair this piece with high heels.

To be honest, dressing up your sweatshirts is sort of a tricky artistry you have to master. We rounded up 7 trendy looks to teach you how to go from casual to chic in a sweatshirt.

Go-From-Casual-to-Chic-in-a-Sweatshirt-oversized-sweatshirt-chunky-sweater-and-jeans

Photo By @gittabanko/Instagram

Pairing an oversized sweatshirt with jeans is a double-edged sword. You can end up looking sloppy if you don’t include the right elements. The Insta-worthy cardigan is still casual, but it makes the combo a bit more dressy. However, the logo socks with high heels are what really level up this outfit.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.