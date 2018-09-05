Glowy Contour Tutorial
In this day and age, we are no strangers to contouring. What some of us are strangers to however, is proper contouring.
I hear so many say “I have no idea what I am doing when it comes to contouring, so I just don’t”. Thing is,
it’s actually not difficult at all. Some think you have to contour your whole face, but you don’t. The way I see it is, each person’s face is different from the next, so one person may want to accentuate, or “contour ” a feature that the next
person does not need to contour. One rule to remember here: If you want a dewey, or glow look, it’s best to stick with creams and liquids. If you want a matte look, stick to powders. You can layer, but there is an order to layering. Never put a cream on top of a powder. You can however, start with a cream and set it with a powder. Below you can watch my video on how I achieve a glowy contour, read the step by step, and shop the products I use in my video.