Glowy Contour Tutorial

In this day and age, we are no strangers to contouring. What some of us are strangers to however, is proper contouring.

I hear so many say “I have no idea what I am doing when it comes to contouring, so I just don’t”. Thing is,

it’s actually not difficult at all. Some think you have to contour your whole face, but you don’t. The way I see it is, each person’s face is different from the next, so one person may want to accentuate, or “contour ” a feature that the next

person does not need to contour. One rule to remember here: If you want a dewey, or glow look, it’s best to stick with creams and liquids. If you want a matte look, stick to powders. You can layer, but there is an order to layering. Never put a cream on top of a powder. You can however, start with a cream and set it with a powder. Below you can watch my video on how I achieve a glowy contour, read the step by step, and shop the products I use in my video.

Use this diagram as a guide for areas most commonly used while contouring.

STEPS:

1. Apply Apply Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops to all areas that you want an extra glow. The best way to apply this product is to put a few drops at a time onto your hand, then dab your brush into them. I used the moonlight shade in my video.

2. Blend the enhancer drops.

I like to use MAC’s 130S brush to blend foundations and creams in, but you can also use your fingers.

3. Apply your contour stick around the areas you want to sculpt and define then blend. Add more if desired. I like to apply, blend, apply, blend, until I reach my desired level. A sponge is not good for blending, as it may remove product.

For this glowy look, I used Charlotte Tilbury’s beach stick in “Ibiza”

4. Apply cream blush stick and blend using your brush or fingers.

5. Apply cream highlighter to desired areas and blend. It’s best to blend this highlighter with your fingers.

