Stuart Weitzman is one of those brands that never disappoint with their campaigns. Each season we get overly excited to see their super-innovative ads that are literally out of this world. So far, the label has tapped so many iconic faces, and every season gets even better. For Fall 2018, Stuart Weitzman’s creative director Giovanni Morelli decided to collaborate with two of the top modeling names of all times. Gisele Bundchen and Doutzen Kroes are the stars who front the official fall campaign.



The two blonde beauties are huge fans of the brand and have already picked their favorite styles. The footwear brand presented their Fall 2018 collection in February during New York Fashion Week. It is actually the debut line for Giovanni Morelli since being appointed as the creative director of the label. He definitely took a bold turn and presented eye-catching details added to the signature Weitzman aesthetic.

“The Stuart Weitzman woman is confident, elegant and secure. This is what is so beautiful about the brand. Sneakers are a must-have for me. The SW-612 is sporty and chic at the same time. What I first noticed about the Charlie was the angled heel- it adds elegance. The leather and gold details make it even cooler.”- Doutzen said about her favorite styles.

Among the fabulous boots, sandals, sneakers, and stilettos, you’ll also see an array of statement bags. It marks the debut release of handbags for the brand. Guided by Morelli, who created so many amazing bag styles for Loewe, Weitzman is ready to expand their influence in the fashion world. Doutzen is all covered in the Shopping Tote, that will be available in two sizes. And if you thought that the micro bag trend was gone, Giovanni is here to bring it back. Gisele is holding the super-cute Shoebox Mini, also available in different sizes.

“The Veruka is a sexy combat boot. You can be comfortable and still look tough. I love the way I feel in the Rapture 75. And it’s great with skirts, dresses or jeans.”- Gisele also picked her favorites.

The iconic photographer duo Inez & Vinoodh stood behind the camera for the shots. There are also several short movies that feature Doutzen and Gisele having fun while trying out all the new releases. The whole Fall 2018 collection is available on stuartweitzman.com. Giovanni is the first creative director to succeed the eponymous founder of the label. Prices range from $295 and go up to $2,500.

Photo Credit: Stuart Weitzman