Get Trending: Three Ways To Style Velvet Pants
Some look forward to sweater weather, and some look forward to velvet pants weather.
Velvet pants are comfy, luxe, warm, and versatile. Who wouldn’t like them? It’s smart to keep a velvet suit on hand, especially for the Holidays, but also to utilize the blazer and pants with various other outfits. Watch below as I show you three ways to easily style velvet pants this season, then shop the pieces to get the looks for yourself!
LOOK 1
I kept it simple and paired a silk, polka dot button down for a pajama style look. Paired it with stuffed loafers for a little edge and accessorized with long black earrings.
Pajama Style Velvet Pants $69.90 Here
High-waisted velvet pants $89.90 Here
Polka Dot Satin Blouse $139.00 Here
Polka Dot Blouse $595.00 Here
Long Tassel Earrings $12.99 Here
Bow Drop Earrings $38.00 Here