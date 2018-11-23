Get Trending: Three Ways To Style Velvet Pants

Some look forward to sweater weather, and some look forward to velvet pants weather.

Velvet pants are comfy, luxe, warm, and versatile. Who wouldn’t like them? It’s smart to keep a velvet suit on hand, especially for the Holidays, but also to utilize the blazer and pants with various other outfits. Watch below as I show you three ways to easily style velvet pants this season, then shop the pieces to get the looks for yourself!

LOOK 1

I kept it simple and paired a silk, polka dot button down for a pajama style look. Paired it with stuffed loafers for a little edge and accessorized with long black earrings.

Pajama Style Velvet Pants $69.90 Here

High-waisted velvet pants $89.90 Here

Polka Dot Satin Blouse $139.00 Here

Polka Dot Blouse $595.00 Here

Long Tassel Earrings $12.99 Here

Bow Drop Earrings $38.00 Here