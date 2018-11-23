Get Trending: Three Ways To Style Velvet Pants

Prev Page1 of 3

Some look forward to sweater weather, and some look forward to velvet pants weather.

Velvet pants are comfy, luxe, warm, and versatile. Who wouldn’t like them? It’s smart to keep a velvet suit on hand, especially for the Holidays, but also to utilize the blazer and pants with various other outfits. Watch below as I show you three ways to easily style velvet pants this season, then shop the pieces to get the looks for yourself!

LOOK 1

I kept it simple and paired a silk, polka dot button down for a pajama style look. Paired it with stuffed loafers for a little edge and accessorized with long black earrings.

Pajama Style Velvet Pants $69.90 Here

High-waisted velvet pants $89.90 Here

Polka Dot Satin Blouse $139.00 Here

Polka Dot Blouse $595.00 Here

Long Tassel Earrings $12.99 Here

Bow Drop Earrings $38.00 Here

Prev Page1 of 3

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.