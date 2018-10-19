There are many things to love about a good plaid print: it’s a bold fashion statement and can also be extremely versatile. Plaid can be grunge, rockabilly, preppy, and chić, and in this video, I will show you three ways you can rock this trend. Watch below, then shop the pieces I sourced for you to create any or all of these looks!

Written by Holley Wolfe

I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.