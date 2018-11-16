Get Trending: Three Ways To Style A Pleated Skirt
Pleated skirts are more versatile than you may think. It’s a piece that most of us have in out closet but probably do not utilize to its full potential. Pleated skirts transition with ease through all seasons, and this particular red skirt in my video has “holiday season” written all over it. Watch below to see three trendy ways you can style a pleated skirt. Then shop the pieces!
Look 1
Starting casual but cute, I paired my skirt with a fun t-shirt, a moto jacket, and boots with lots of hardware. Because I am not a fan of elastic bands, I always try to cover them up with a belt.
Red Pleated Skirt $49.90 HERE
Black & White Pleated Skirt $305.00 HERE
Silver Pleated Skirt $35.00 HERE
Bowie Sleeveless Tee $39.00 HERE
Bowie T-Shirt $45.00 HERE
Faux Leather Moto Jacket $35.99 HERE
Leather Mono Jacket $498.00 HERE
Wide Belt $29.99 HERE
Moto Boots $169.95 HERE
Star Hoop Earrings $90.00 HERE
Star Earrings $6.99 HERE