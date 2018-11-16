Get Trending: Three Ways To Style A Pleated Skirt

Starting casual but cute, I paired my skirt with a fun t-shirt, a moto jacket, and boots with lots of hardware. Because I am not a fan of elastic bands, I always try to cover them up with a belt.

Pleated skirts are more versatile than you may think. It’s a piece that most of us have in out closet but probably do not utilize to its full potential. Pleated skirts transition with ease through all seasons, and this particular red skirt in my video has “ holiday season” written all over it. Watch below to see three trendy ways you can style a pleated skirt . Then shop the pieces!

Written by Holley Wolfe

I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.