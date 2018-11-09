Get Trending: Three Ways To Style A Plaid Dress

Plaid can be one of the more tricky prints to style, but this quick video will make it effortless

Even for myself, I feel like plaid was always that piece that I would pick up, think about it, but it never ended up in my shopping bag. Finally, I just went for it and once I played around it, realized that I didn’t have

much to be scared of all along. Watch below as I show you three trendy ways you can style this very versatile plaid dress.

Look 1

Starting out casual with black skinny jeans, a white v neck, then layered the open plaid dress over that with a leather moto jacket and finished the look off with moto boots.

Long Plaid Shirt Dress In Green

$69.90 (Here)

Short Plaid Shirt Dress In Grey

$24.99 (Here)

Plaid Midi Dress

$119.00 (Here)

Flannel Midi Dress In Red & Blue

$29.90 (Here)

Black Skinny Jeans

$195.00 (Here)

Black Skinny Jeans With Side Stripe

$39.90 (Here)

White V-Neck-T-Shirt

$12.99 (Here)

White V-Neck-T-Shirt With Pocket

$19.50 (Here)

Black Leather Moto Jacket With Buckle

$418.00 (Here)

Black Leather Moto Jacket

$199.00 (Here)

Black Belt With Round Buckle

$29.90 (Here)

Basic Black Leather Belt

$17.99 (Here)

Studded Biker Boots

$149.00 (Here)

Studded Bootie With Heel

$150.00 (Here)