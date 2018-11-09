Get Trending: Three Ways To Style A Plaid Dress

Prev Page1 of 3

Plaid can be one of the more tricky prints to style, but this quick video will make it effortless

Even for myself, I feel like plaid was always that piece that I would pick up, think about it, but it never ended up in my shopping bag. Finally, I just went for it and once I played around it, realized that I didn’t have

much to be scared of all along. Watch below as I show you three trendy ways you can style this very versatile plaid dress.

Look 1

Starting out casual with black skinny jeans, a white v neck, then layered the open plaid dress over that with a leather moto jacket and finished the look off with moto  boots.

Long Plaid Shirt Dress In Green

$69.90 (Here)

Short Plaid Shirt Dress In Grey

$24.99 (Here)

Plaid Midi Dress

$119.00 (Here)

Flannel Midi Dress In Red & Blue

$29.90 (Here)

Black Skinny Jeans

$195.00 (Here)

Black Skinny Jeans With Side Stripe

$39.90 (Here)

White V-Neck-T-Shirt

$12.99 (Here)

White V-Neck-T-Shirt With Pocket

$19.50 (Here)

Black Leather Moto Jacket With Buckle

$418.00 (Here)

Black Leather Moto Jacket

$199.00 (Here)

Black Belt With Round Buckle

$29.90 (Here)

Basic Black Leather Belt

$17.99 (Here)

Studded Biker Boots

$149.00 (Here)

Studded Bootie With Heel

$150.00 (Here)

Prev Page1 of 3

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.