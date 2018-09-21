Get Trending: Three Ways To Style A Leopard Coat

If you haven’t caught on by now, leopard print is trending hard core this fall.

If you are going to have ONE piece, it should be the most versatile. The coat.

Trust me when I say that there is no shortage of leopard coats out there for you

to choose from, but I have looked through quite a few to find the best of the best.

Watch my video below to see the three ways I styled my leopard coat and then

shop my pieces below and on the following pages.

THE COATS
$119.00 Here
$119.00 Here 
$64.00 Here
Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music, but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place sometimes! I have always been in front of the camera, but felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how it started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help them be their best fashion forward self they can be.