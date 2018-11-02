Get Trending: Three Ways to Sport a Distressed Tee

There is absolutely nothing wrong with a plain t-shirt. I’ll admit that I have at least two v-necks in each color and then some various sizes to accommodate the different looks I am going for.

Sometimes, you need to jazz it up a bit, whether you just want your”simple” look to have a bit more personality or to bring balance to an already jazzed-up look.

That’s where the distressed t-shirt comes into play. You can purchase one that’s already distressed (but be prepared to pay extra for the labor), or you can buy a plain t-shirt for $5-$10 and distress it as you please.

Watch below to see three ways I like to style my distressed t-shirts, and then shop the pieces!

Look 1

Starting casual, I paired the t-shirt with my chucks and mom-style jeans, and threw a plaid blazer over my shoulders for a little trendy pop. Adding the blazer makes the outfit go from running around town to grabbing lunch with friends.

Distressed White T-Shirt $16.99 

 

Distressed Beige T-Shirt $70.00

 

High-rise Straight Jeans $198.00

 

Slim-Mom-jeans $29.99

 

Low Top Converse $50.00

 

Plaid Blazer $128.00

 

Houndstooth Blazer $79.99

 

Black Belt $9.99

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.