Get Trending: Three Ways to Sport a Distressed Tee

There is absolutely nothing wrong with a plain t-shirt. I’ll admit that I have at least two v-necks in each color and then some various sizes to accommodate the different looks I am going for.

Sometimes, you need to jazz it up a bit, whether you just want your”simple” look to have a bit more personality or to bring balance to an already jazzed-up look.

That’s where the distressed t-shirt comes into play. You can purchase one that’s already distressed (but be prepared to pay extra for the labor), or you can buy a plain t-shirt for $5-$10 and distress it as you please.

Watch below to see three ways I like to style my distressed t-shirts, and then shop the pieces!

Look 1

Starting casual, I paired the t-shirt with my chucks and mom-style jeans, and threw a plaid blazer over my shoulders for a little trendy pop. Adding the blazer makes the outfit go from running around town to grabbing lunch with friends.

Distressed White T-Shirt $16.99

Distressed Beige T-Shirt $70.00

High-rise Straight Jeans $198.00

Slim-Mom-jeans $29.99

Low Top Converse $50.00

Plaid Blazer $128.00

Houndstooth Blazer $79.99

Black Belt $9.99