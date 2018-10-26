Get Trending: Three Ways To Rock A Leather Skirt
Leather skirts are a true gem, there are countless ways to style them, they are timeless, and almost always sexy.
I have to admit I keep a variety of leather skirts on call for a go-to piece, but everyone should have AT LEAST one.
Watch below to see three of my favorite ways to style a leather skirt. Starting casual, them semi dressy, then a bit more fancy-pants.
All three of these looks could be put together with things found in your closet, but if you have the urge to update, I sourced out similar pieces for you to shop.
Look 1
Faux Leather Skirt $24.99 Here
Leather Pencil Skirt $179.00 Here
Faux Leather Skirt $98.00 Here
White V-Neck T-shirt $12.99 Here
Black Denim Jacket $64.50 Here
Cropped Black Washed Denim Jacket $98.00 Here
Classic Low Converse Chuck Taylors $50.00 Here
Black Diamond Hoop Earrings $111.75 Here