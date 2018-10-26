Get Trending: Three Ways To Rock A Leather Skirt

Leather skirts are a true gem, there are countless ways to style them, they are timeless, and almost always sexy.

I have to admit I keep a variety of leather skirts on call for a go-to piece, but everyone should have AT LEAST one.

Watch below to see three of my favorite ways to style a leather skirt. Starting casual, them semi dressy, then a bit more fancy-pants.

All three of these looks could be put together with things found in your closet, but if you have the urge to update, I sourced out similar pieces for you to shop.

Look 1

Faux Leather Skirt $24.99 Here

Leather Pencil Skirt $179.00 Here

Faux Leather Skirt $98.00 Here

Black Denim Jacket $64.50 Here

Cropped Black Washed Denim Jacket $98.00 Here

Classic Low Converse Chuck Taylors $50.00 Here