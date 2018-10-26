Get Trending: Three Ways To Rock A Leather Skirt

Leather skirts are a true gem, there are countless ways to style them, they are timeless, and almost always sexy.

I have to admit I keep a variety of leather skirts on call for a go-to piece, but everyone should have AT LEAST one.

Watch below to see three of my favorite ways to style a leather skirt. Starting casual, them semi dressy, then a bit more fancy-pants.

All three of these looks could be put together with things found in your closet, but if you have the urge to update, I sourced out similar pieces for you to shop.

Look 1
Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.