Get Trending: The Oversized Sweater Three Ways

Prev Page1 of 3

Oversized sweaters are certainly warm, comfy, and cozy, but oh the ways you can make them.

In this week’s “Get Trending”  video I am showing you three ways to style this super cozy

and oversized black sweater. I started with super casual, then went a bit sexy, then warm and

chić.  Watch this quick video then shop the looks!

Look 1

Black Sweater With Ties

$49.90 Here

Boyfriend Jeans

$229.00 Here

Studded Loafers $84.97 Here

Silver Hoop Earrings $97.52 Here

Prev Page1 of 3

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music, but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place sometimes! I have always been in front of the camera, but felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how it started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help them be their best fashion forward self they can be.