Leopard print can be intimidating to some, but we are here to help!

Leopard is seriously trending this fall, and we are here to show you three trendy ways to rock leopard jeans. I found this great pair that combined the leopard trend with the hot side-stripe trend.

I came up with countless ways to style them, but these three ways are fail-proof.

Watch below then shop the pieces I have selected for you to create these looks.

LOOK 1