Get Trending: Drawstring Pants Three Ways

Drawstring pants are nothing new in the trend world. But the different ways we can wear them are new.

Drawstring pants, no doubt, give you a super-casual or even athletic impression, but they are actually more versatile than you think.

I found these great drawstring pants with a plaid print and a red stripe down the side, and I knew that I could find quite a few ways to wear them, thus giving me more bang for my buck.

Watch this quick video below to see the three ways I styled these pants, each way giving a totally different vibe. Then, shop the pieces below to get the look(s) for yourself.

LOOK 1

I started with the drawstring pants, a jersey v-neck tank, slide-on mules, and added a moto jacket.