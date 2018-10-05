Get Trending: Drawstring Pants Three Ways

Drawstring pants are nothing new in the trend world. But the different ways we can wear them are new.

Drawstring pants, no doubt, give you a super-casual or even athletic impression, but they are actually more versatile than you think.

I found these great drawstring pants with a plaid print and a red stripe down the side, and I knew that I could find quite a few ways to wear them, thus giving me more bang for my buck.

Watch this quick video below to see the three ways I styled these pants, each way giving a totally different vibe. Then, shop the pieces below to get the look(s) for yourself.

LOOK 1
I started with the drawstring pants, a jersey v-neck tank, slide-on mules, and added a moto jacket.
Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.