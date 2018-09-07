Get The Fall Plaid Trend From The Runways

Plaid is making an overdue appearance into the trending world, and we are loving the Cher Horowitz vibes it’s bringing with it.

From bright, bold, colors to mix and matching plaid and checked patterns, all of the major designers from Versace and Dior to Michael Kors are giving us the best of what the 90’s had to offer.

One great thing about plaid is that it can go with just about any style you’re trying to achieve. From grunge to professional, sexy to vintage, you can incorporate plaid into just about any look you’re going for.

Below I have put together a few plaid outfits for you to shop.

GRUNGE

Grunge but still femme, this outfit is a great balance of the two. The maxi skirt gives a long silhouette, and the ruffle trim gives a touch of femme. The heavily studded jacket jacket adds just the right amount of toughness to the look. If you want to opt for something a little less Nirvana, a black fitted blazer would be a great call for a clean cut approach.

Jacket: Alice & Olivia For $1,995.00 Here.

Skirt: Alice& Olivia For $395.00 Here.

T- Shirt: Topshop For $20.00 Here.

Boots: Alice & Olivia For $475.00 Here.

Bag: Rebecca Minkoff For $298.00 Here.