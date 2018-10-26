Get Inspired by These Celebrity Wedding Gowns for Your Wedding

Celebrities are always the biggest inspiration when it comes to fashion and beauty. Even for your wedding day, you can steal bits and pieces from your favorite A-lister’s bridal gowns. The celebrities below looked mesmerizing on their big day. Get a look at the stunning wedding dresses to get extra inspiration, and walk down the aisle like a real-life princess on your big day.



Serena Williams

Serena is a beast on the court and a princess outside of it. We sure love a lady who knows how to do both. The mega-popular tennis player looked beyond beautiful on her wedding day. The enormous tulle bottom part of the skirt is, without a doubt, the best thing we’ve seen in a while. She and her famous husband Alexis tied the knot almost one year ago in a star-studded ceremony. The bride wore a stunning strapless creation by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. She also changed two more times, but this gown is all you need as inspiration for your future bridal dress.