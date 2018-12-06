Get in the Holiday Spirit With These Red Hot Celebrity Looks

If you had to describe the holiday season in one color, you’d pick red, for sure! Red is undoubtedly the merriest and the sexiest color on the wheel. It’s no wonder celebrities love head-to-toe red during the holiday season, right? Here are some red hot A-list outfits to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Sara Sampaio

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Cement your femme fatale status with a red body-con dress. If you want to flash just a little bit of skin, steal Sara Sampaio’s one-shoulder design.

