Flattering-Layered-Looks-for-Your-Body

It’s layering season everybody! As the temperatures drop you can start adding extra pieces to your looks in a fashionable way. Layering could be tricky especially if you fear that extra layers will visually add a few more pounds on your body or make you appear smaller. To solve all your layering style dilemmas we are about to teach you how to layer your looks to flatter your figure.

Many associate layering with something oversized and casual. In contrary, layering can look ultra polished and flatter your body. No need to give up on your blazers once the temperatures go down. Adding a coat over it will keep your business attire on point all year round.