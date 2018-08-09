First-Look-at-Coach-x-Selena-Gomez-Clothing-Collab

Selena Gomez and Coach are taking their partnership to the next level. The infamous singer and the heritage luxury fashion brand started to work together in December 2016. Since Selena Gomez was named as Coach’s brand ambassador, the fashion label turned into millennials’ favorite shopping destination. So far, she has collaborated with Coach on handbag and accessory drops. Thankfully, the singer accepted to get into the role of a designer and offer her fans clothing pieces designed by her. Gomez is about to release a clothing collection for the first time since being appointed as spokesperson for the brand. The wait is almost over: the Coach x Selena Gomez fall clothing line is coming sooner than you think!



Gomez couldn’t hide her excitement about the upcoming collection:

“I’m so proud of the collection. What I love most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning,” she said in a statement.

The debut Coach x Selena Gomez collection includes both apparel and accessories. There are two new handbag silhouettes and everything from trending slip dresses and ultra-soft sweaters to hoodies. The singer didn’t miss the chance to include personal touches all over the collection. On some of the pieces, there are tiny secret messages such as: “Not perfect, Always Me,” in Selena’s handwriting.

This is not the first time for Selena to leave a personal mark on her clothing and accessories. At the 2018 Met Gala, Gomez wore a bag with a similar detail. On the same event, the singer donned a bespoke layered gown with mile-long train designed by Coach’s creative director Stuart Vevers. The designer also dressed Gomez for the 2017 Met Gala, where she wore another gorgeous custom piece.

The first campaign for the Coach x Selena Gomez capsule is already out. The fashion house once again decided to stay home, in New York, for the campaign shots. The campaign was photographed by the legendary Steven Meisel. In the shots, Selena is wearing the romantic and chic pieces that she designed in partnership with Coach’s Stuart Vevers. According to the designer, this capsule is a pure reflection of the singer’s personal style:

“I love working with Selena because she brings her strong point-of-view to the design process. I wanted all of the pieces to reflect her style and her charm—and to feel effortless. ”

The Coach x Selena Gomez capsule collection will be available for pre-order on August 14. The line will drop in Coach stores on August 31.

Photo Credit: Coach