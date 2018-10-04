Boss Ladies, take notes! SS 2019 PFW offered an array of business looks for you to be the chicest person around while taking over the world. Classic suits are never out of the game, but designers have some fresh options for you. Feast your eyes on the fiercest business looks we’ve seen during SS 2019 PFW

A.W.A.K.E

Who wants to be the best-dressed boss around? This combo is as bold as the business decisions you fierce lady bosses make. This look is made from the hottest print of the season, snakeskin paired with fire-red pants, and it is so pretty we can’t take our eyes off of it. This look is topped with a pastel blue bag that is unexpected but such a chic choice.