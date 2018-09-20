Fashion/Travel IG Bloggers You Need to Know!

Who are the fashion/travel bloggers you need to follow and why?

Let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to travel to exotic places all over the world to take picturesque photos for their Instagram accounts?

You’ve seen images that turn heads due to their amazing textures and colors, images of hot air balloons hovering over Morocco and Turkey, and not to mention, the hottest shoes, accessories and outfits, too!

There’s a reason why these are the most envied IG accounts! So, let’s take a look at some of the most fabulous fashion/travel IG accounts in the world!

@tuulavintage

Jessica Stein fueled her wanderlust by creating her IG account, @tuulavintage. This glamorous traveler has an account that has inspired many with her trips to exotic locations such as the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Costa Rica!