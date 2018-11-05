Fabulous Dress Designs Priyanka Chopra Might Choose For Her Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and her bae Nick Jonas will reportedly tie the knot in December. This will be one of the most opulent celebrity wedding events, attended by an array of stars. Since Priyanka is our ultimate fashion icon, we can’t wait to see what design she’ll choose for her big day. For the bridal shower, the gorgeous actress went with a stunning Marchesa dress, designed by no other than Georgina Chapman. Chopra is currently having the best time in Amsterdam, for the bachelorette party, surrounded by her BFFs. For that occasion, she flaunted the boldest mini dress with a statement sheer train. Check out some of the mesmerizing bridal gowns and ensembles we found. These all remind of what Priyanka wears, so the chances are you’ll soon see her rocking a similar design at the altar.

The sheer number by Galia Lahav is so opulent and sophisticated at the same time. Chopra mentioned that she wants a dress that will be both comfortable and pretty. We think this might be the one!