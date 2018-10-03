Fabulous Accessories From PFW You’ll Want To Buy RN

Accessories are often the best part of an outfit. You can wear the simplest monochrome ensemble and transform it into the trendiest outfit with some extra details. And we have to let you know that spring 2019 will be all about standout accessories of all types. Paris Fashion Week brought so many trends in the jewelry, hat, and eye-wear departments. Check out the statement accessories to shop in Spring 2019.



Feather Hats

Pierpaolo Piccioli presents glamour in a completely different way compared to other designers. He keeps his work wearable and fabulous, all at the same time. For spring 2019, everyone’s favorite accessory is the feathery straw hat that appeared on the Valentino runway. Fashion editors are writing about this statement detail, while bloggers are already putting it on their wish lists.