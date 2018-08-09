Celebrities Fashion

Ewan McGregor's Daughters Clara & Esther Front Fendi's Peekaboo Ads

It seems that the obsession with celebrities and their kids is still going strong. Numerous luxury fashion brands have already tapped the offspring of stars and made them leading faces of campaigns and runways. First, it was Johnny Depp’s gorgeous daughter Lily-Rose Depp, Andie McDowell’s two daughters, Cindy Crawford’s long-legged Kaia Gerber and many more. Good genes can take you places, and the major thing is that customers and audience really dig the mention of a celebrity name. So, high-end houses use that to their advantage and find themselves just the perfect faces to promote new releases.

Fendi is officially the latest label to join the celebrity family craze. The creative team of the brand first tapped members of the most popular family in the world, the Kardashians. Now, they’re releasing a second Peekaboo campaign, with two new popular stars. Ewan McGregor’s daughters Esther and Clara are the gorgeous young ladies fronting the latest ads. Clara is a 22-year old actress and a very successful photographer. She signed up a contract with Wilhemina models a while ago. So far, the blonde beauty has walked the runway of none other than Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Esther is 16 years old and has just started her career in the music industry. The two sisters share their strong bond in the shots taken on several locations in Los Angeles. Ewan and ex-wife Eve Mavrakis share two other younger daughters, Anouk and Jamyan.

“#MeAndMyPeekaboo Chapter II explores the unshakeable bond actress and photographer @claramcgregor and songwriter @esther.mcgregor share as sisters through a series of moving and emotional images shot in Los Angeles.”- the luxury label shared on Instagram.

According to the luxury fashion house, this year marks the 10-year-anniversary of the iconic Peekaboo design. It is an “elegant, powerful and timeless” bag that never goes out of style. Even after a decade of existence, it is still one of the most sought-about styles among trendy ladies of all ages. Clara and Esther McGregor are all dressed up in the brand’s monogrammed super-trendy designs, while effortlessly flaunting the gorgeous bags in several different colors.

The first Peekaboo ads featured three generations of Kardashians and marked the modeling debut of North West. Her grandmother Kris Jenner and mother Kim also joined the new star for a series of amazing images. Fendi wants to point out family values and the fact that the Peekaboo design can be worn by women of all generations. The ads are actually a part of a much larger campaign, called “F is for Family”, so you can expect to see more family group shots in the future as well.

Photo Credit: Fendi

