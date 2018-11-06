After last year’s Shanghai spectacle that took place in Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena, Victoria’s Secret is ready to throw another glamorous show that will gain worldwide attention. The lingerie brand cast the world’s most famous top models as well as gorgeous less familiar faces to walk the runway for 2018’s fashion show. For 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show, the Angels crew is going back to New York, the city that hosted the first ever Victoria’s Secret show back in 1995. Let’s see what the lingerie brand has for us this year! Here is everything that you need to know about 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show.

When is Victoria’s Secret 2018 Fashion Show?

Victoria’s Secret Show will take place on November 8. The lingerie giant will make us wait almost an entire month before we get a chance to see it.