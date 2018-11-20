Every Sheer Dress Kendall Jenner Has Worn

Every-Sheer-Dress-Kendall-Jenner-Has-Worn-71

Kendall Jenner serves the most naked looks on almost every red carpet appearance. The young supermodel is a fan of sheer fabrics. On top of that, she doesn’t really like to wear bras. We tracked every sheer dress that Kendall Jenner has worn for you to feast your eyes on.

Every-Sheer-Dress-Kendall-Jenner-Has-Worn

Photo Credit: Getty Images

This is possibly Kendall’s most risky appearance, after that 2017 Met Gala La Perla Dress. The model exposed her nipples while showing a whole a lot of legs. The sparkly fabric failed to keep the focus away from Kendall’s toned body. To be honest, you can’t really overlook what’s beneath!

Prev Page1 of 15

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.