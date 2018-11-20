Every-Sheer-Dress-Kendall-Jenner-Has-Worn

Kendall Jenner serves the most naked looks on almost every red carpet appearance. The young supermodel is a fan of sheer fabrics. On top of that, she doesn’t really like to wear bras. We tracked every sheer dress that Kendall Jenner has worn for you to feast your eyes on.

This is possibly Kendall’s most risky appearance, after that 2017 Met Gala La Perla Dress. The model exposed her nipples while showing a whole a lot of legs. The sparkly fabric failed to keep the focus away from Kendall’s toned body. To be honest, you can’t really overlook what’s beneath!