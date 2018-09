As we are wrapping up bikini season, we rounded up Emily Ratajkowski‘s hottest swimwear looks to keep you warm until the next summer. The brunette bombshell spends half of her life in beachwear, documenting all of her looks on Instagram. Feast your eyes on her sexiest swimwear moments in this article.

This ruffled set is romance-meets-chic. Ratajkowski put her abs on full display in this cute bikini.