Easy David Bowie Makeup Tutorial For Halloween

Halloween has snuck up on us again, and most of you have probably been planning your costumes for some time now, BUT some of us haven’t had the time to even think about it.

I have a few “go-to” costumes that are fairly easy to throw together for impromptu Halloween festivities. I’ve done Kiss and Alice Cooper, but this year I am going with David Bowie. Through the span of his career, Bowie had many, many looks, Ziggy Stardust being a favorite (lightning bolt makeup- duh), but for a quick costume, the “Life on Mars” David Bowie is perfect. Watch the tutorial below to see how I got this look and then shop the products I used.

Steps:

Apply a foundation that’s a shade or two lighter than your natural skin color all over your face and eyebrows. Set with a powder that’s also a shade or two lighter than your skin tone. Contour your cheekbones and temples with a pink/reddish eyeshadow. Apply a light blue eyeshadow followed by a bold blue shadow to the top eyelid. Blend the two using a half circle motion. Apply the bold blue shadow to the bottom lid, connecting to the top and defining the overall “roundness” of the shadow line. Apply the lighter blue shadow to the inner corners of your eyes. Go over the corners with silver eyeliner and blend. Lighten areas surrounding the fuchsia contouring with an ivory powder to better define the contouring. Apply concealer to your eyebrows using a mascara wand. Apply lip cream.

Products Used:

NYX Matte Foundation $7.49

NYX Matte Powder $9.99

NYX “Bad Seed” Eyeshadow $4.49

BH Cosmetics “Galaxy Chic” Palette $18.00

BH Cosmetics Aurora Lights Palette $13.50

NYX Silver Eyeliner $5.49

NYX HD Concealer $5.99

