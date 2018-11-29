Corduroy Is the Fabric You Should Be Wearing this Winter

There is one fabric to rule them all this winter! You saw it on high-end runways, on bloggers’ posts and in the most fashionable cities in the world. Corduroy is taking over once again. The craze that started last year is now even stronger. Get ready for a whole season of cozy pants, blazers, skirts, and one-pieces made from this warm material. Since we all need inspiration from the pros, we decided to round up 16 examples on how you can rock this fabric in the most fashionable way.



Corduroy pants will never get old. You might already have a pair from way back. They will definitely still serve you well after all these years.