Christian Siriano Spring 2019 RTW Collection at NYFW

Christian Siriano shows always raises the bar when it comes to NYFW. The decision to make his brand more diverse and extend his size range brought him many new fans. No wonder why he dressed a total of 17 different women at the 2018 Oscars, which is more than any designer this year. A-list names now flaunt Siriano pieces with pride on and off the red carpet. The Spring 2019 runway show was possibly his most diverse so far. The designer praised Cynthia Nixon through a few casual tees bringing back the political vibes to NYFW. For Siriano, Nixon’s message resonates with his:

“I think what she’s doing is [also] what I’m trying to do. We’re trying to support all these different types of people, cultures, and women, and I wanted to put it out there and support her,” the designer explained.

These political slogan tees perform very well in the world of fashion. So, it seems that The Sex and The City Actress is the latest spring must-have. Besides getting political, Siriano also offered polished pieces that Cynthia and her politician pals could use.





The Christian Siriano Spring 2019 Collection was vacation mood. The designer was so busy this summer, that he had to skip his well-deserved vacation. Instead, he delivered a collection that tells a story about Siriano in a tropical paradise. He wasn’t able to take a break but brought heavy Hawaiian vibes through his latest offerings. Vibrant floral prints were front and center at Christian Siriano’s NYFW show. However, the Spring 2019 collection a bit more polished and feminine than what local ladies would wear.

Bold animal prints also marked the show. Christian Siriano got obsessed with animalia as many designers this season. From leopard-on-leopard ensembles to attention-grabbing snakeskin print pieces, Christian Siriano has a lot of option for fashionistas who chase the latest trends.



This time he also included men’s designs. He dressed his boys boldly, blurring the gender lines. A male model took a fierce walk down the runway wearing a sheer dress complimented with a corset underneath. The rest of the looks involved eye-catching animal prints and a fresh gender-fluid perspective.

From celebrity buzz and diverse models to politics mixed with Hawaiian vibes, the designer managed to put it all together in a flawless way. It seems that everyone is welcomed at Christian Siriano – no exclusions. He really deserves to take a break and sip cocktails in Hawaii after the successful Spring 2019 show.

Photo Credit: Getty Images