Chanel To Launch a Makeup Line For Men

Many talented beauty gurus such as James Charles, Patrick Starrr, and Manny MUA proved that makeup isn’t exclusive to ladies. These bold personalities brought revolution to the world of beauty by making men in makeup more represented and accepted. It seems that the beauty industry is finally realizing that men deserve to play with makeup as much as women. The latest brand to bring innovation into the crowded beauty market is Chanel. The luxury label is working on a launch that is aimed towards men. Boy de Chanel is the upcoming makeup line for men by Chanel.



“Just as Gabrielle Chanel borrowed elements from the men’s wardrobe to dress women, Chanel draws inspiration from the women’s world to write the vocabulary of a new personal aesthetic for men. Lines, colors, attitudes, gestures….There is no absolutely feminine or masculine prerequisite: Style alone defines the person we wish to be,” the brand told WWD.

While you might assume that the name refers to gender, that’s not the case. Interestingly enough, it is the name of Gabrielle Chanel’s first and tragic love Boy Chapel. The Boy de Chanel line is debuting on the market with three products. The range includes a foundation, eyebrow pencils, and a lip balm.

The foundation comes in eight sheer, hyaluronic acid-infused shades. In this competitive beauty world, where 40 is the magic number when it comes to foundation range, there must be a reason this one comes in such limited options. We assume that the formula is very sheer and adaptable to many different skin tones. Since the line is designed to cater primarily to men, the foundation is probably designed to look very natural when applied on the skin.

The Boy de Chanel also includes 4 eyebrow pencils. We don’t know if men really need specially designed eyebrow pencils, but Chanel sure thinks so. There is an eyebrow brush on one end to get your arches bushy or neat, depending on your preferences.

The final product is a clear, matte lip balm which is invisible when applied on the lips. All of the products come in minimalist black packaging with Chanel’s recognizable logo.

The Boy de Chanel makeup line will first drop in South Korea on September 1. Cnahel tapped the South Korean actor Lee Dong-Wook to front the campaign for its upcoming makeup line for men. Boy de Chanel is expected to arrive in Chanel’s boutiques around the world as well as online on chanel.com somewhere between November and January.

Photo Credit: Chanel