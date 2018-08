Celebrities are keeping our Insta feeds busy with hot lingerie shots. Feast your eyes on all your favorite stars who aren’t afraid to flaunt their undies on the ‘gram.

Ciara

The singer left her Insta followers in awe when she posted this photo of her wearing a sultry latex set. Ciara needs to share her leg workout routine with all of us ASAP! We can’t help but wonder what’s the secret behind those rock-hard quads.