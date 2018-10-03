Celebrities Who Turned Weird Style Into Sexy Looks

Celebrities-Who-Turned-Weird-Style-Into-Sexy-Looks-Lil-Kim

There are some celebrities who can pull of anything! Red carpet events have seen some very weird styling, but these stars somehow managed to make the impossible – turn a WTF look into a sexy moment. Flip through this article to see the looks that will make your jaw drop.

Katy Perry

Celebrities-Who-Turned-Weird-Style-Into-Sexy-Looks-Katy-Perry

Katy Perry is one of the fiercest celebrities in the world of fashion. This look is just one in the sea of her innovative fashion choices. She definitely left her bottoms at home but managed to look sexy as hell despite all the awkwardness around this look.

Prev Page1 of 15

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.