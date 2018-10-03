Celebrities Who Turned Weird Style Into Sexy Looks

There are some celebrities who can pull of anything! Red carpet events have seen some very weird styling, but these stars somehow managed to make the impossible – turn a WTF look into a sexy moment. Flip through this article to see the looks that will make your jaw drop.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry is one of the fiercest celebrities in the world of fashion. This look is just one in the sea of her innovative fashion choices. She definitely left her bottoms at home but managed to look sexy as hell despite all the awkwardness around this look.