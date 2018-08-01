Celebrities Fashion Gallery

Celebrities Are Wearing The Fendi Logo in The Hottest Ways

By Updated on

It only takes a few celebrities to turn a brand into the most sought-after shopping destination. The Fendi double F Zucca print went from a classic to the hottest trend at the moment thanks to A-list ladies. The most influential trendsetters such as the KarJenner and the Hadid sisters are currently obsessed with the Fendi logo. So, basically, every fashionista can’t get enough of the double F print now. Feast your eyes on the chicest Fendi logo-infused looks delivered by celebs.

Kylie Jenner

Celebrities-Are-Wearing-The-Fendi-Logo-in-The-Hottest-Possible-Ways-Kylie-Jenner
Photo By @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner turned herself into a walking ad for Fendi for a “casual” walk around neighboorhood with her baby Stormy. At only a few months, the beauty mogul’s daughter already owns an iconic Fendi item: double F Zucca print stroller.

