Celebrities Are Obsessed With Tight Bike Shorts

Celebs managed to turn the sporty bike shorts into a sexy fashion moment. These skin-tight shorts are one of the biggest trends right now. Kim Kardashian didn’t invent cycling shorts, but she is for sure guilty of bringing them back into the spotlight. Among the other stars who can’t get enough of bike shorts are Bella Hadid, Jasmine Sanders, Kendall Jenner and more. Flip through this article to get some inspo on how to rock this risky trend.

Bella Hadid

Photo By Getty Images

Bella Hadid managed to include bike shorts to her French chic look. The supermodel is always the first one to rock all of the latest trends.

