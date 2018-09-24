Celeb Trend: The Sheer Jumpsuit Is The New Naked Dress

The naked dress is an absolute red carpet staple. But for a while now, it seems that this revealing piece of clothing has some serious competition. More A-listers opt for sheer jumpsuits, often extremely daring, skin-tight styles that put the naked dress to shame. Check out these celebrities who have rocked the sheer jumpsuit in the sexiest possible way.

Bella Hadid

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Queen of naked looks strikes again! Bella Hadid left us with dropped jaw when she appeared in this completely sheer, body-accenting jumpsuit. The corset detail accented all of her assets!

