Celeb Trend: The Sheer Jumpsuit Is The New Naked Dress

The naked dress is an absolute red carpet staple. But for a while now, it seems that this revealing piece of clothing has some serious competition. More A-listers opt for sheer jumpsuits, often extremely daring, skin-tight styles that put the naked dress to shame. Check out these celebrities who have rocked the sheer jumpsuit in the sexiest possible way.

Bella Hadid

The Queen of naked looks strikes again! Bella Hadid left us with dropped jaw when she appeared in this completely sheer, body-accenting jumpsuit. The corset detail accented all of her assets!