Celeb Lingerie-Inspired Dresses To Wear Outside of The Bedroom

Celebrity-Lingerie-Inspired-Dresses-to-Wear-Outside-of-The-Bedroom-Selena-Gomez

We always get hyped about wearing lingerie outside of the bedroom. It’s just impressive how celebs manage to make these pieces red carpet-worthy and elegant while looking sexy as hell. Even If you are not a fan of lingerie-inspired pieces, these photos will convince you to give them a chance. Take a look at the best lingerie-like dresses delivered by celebrities.

Kendall Jenner

Celebrity-Lingerie-Inspired-Dresses-to-Wear-Outside-of-The-Bedroom-Kendall-Jenner.

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner made headlines after the 2017 Met Gala with her insanely naked choice. This La Perla lingerie piece made its way to the most glamorous night of the year making a history as one of the riskiest red carpet looks.

Prev Page1 of 18

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion & makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Auditing her love for all things fashion & beauty won and now she is a full-time freelancer.