Celeb Lingerie-Inspired Dresses To Wear Outside of The Bedroom

We always get hyped about wearing lingerie outside of the bedroom. It’s just impressive how celebs manage to make these pieces red carpet-worthy and elegant while looking sexy as hell. Even If you are not a fan of lingerie-inspired pieces, these photos will convince you to give them a chance. Take a look at the best lingerie-like dresses delivered by celebrities.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner made headlines after the 2017 Met Gala with her insanely naked choice. This La Perla lingerie piece made its way to the most glamorous night of the year making a history as one of the riskiest red carpet looks.