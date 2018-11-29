Celeb Edition: How To Make a Sheer Dress Look Super-Expensive

There is a thin line between cheap and glamorous. These celebrities found the recipe for making a sheer dress look super-expensive. If you follow their advice, you’ll end up having an elegant see-through ensemble without being afraid that it’s too much. Take a cue from stars such as Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Sienna Miller on how to work your sheer attire with style.

Jennifer Lopez

Celeb-Edition-How-To-Make-A-Sheer-Dress-Look-Super-Expensive-jennifer lopez

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Jen flaunts the hottest see-through dresses each time she takes over a red carpet. The diva might be 49, but her sexy body knows no age limits.

Written by Martina Todorovska
Martina Todorovska is a content contributor for fashionisers.com and a full-time freelancer focused on the fields of fashion and beauty. What started as a way to stay busy and updated with fashion trends, turned out the be the job of her dreams. She is a graduated Doctor of Dental Medicine and currently finishing her Master Studies.