Celeb Edition: How To Make a Sheer Dress Look Super-Expensive

There is a thin line between cheap and glamorous. These celebrities found the recipe for making a sheer dress look super-expensive. If you follow their advice, you’ll end up having an elegant see-through ensemble without being afraid that it’s too much. Take a cue from stars such as Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, and Sienna Miller on how to work your sheer attire with style.

Jennifer Lopez

Jen flaunts the hottest see-through dresses each time she takes over a red carpet. The diva might be 49, but her sexy body knows no age limits.