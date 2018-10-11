Can You Believe These Stars Went Braless In Public?

Celebrities have the luxury to wear whatever they want, whenever they want. But, there is one piece of clothing they seem to avoid. Stepping out braless might be a big deal for you, but these stars are way past that stage. Even though Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio and more walked past paparazzi, they didn’t seem to care that they weren’t wearing a bra. Check out the bold looks below.

Demi Lovato

Can-You-Believe-These-Stars-Went-Braless-In-Public-demi lovato

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Demi sure knows how to surprise us every once in a while. This is probably one of her sultriest public appearances, and it’s easy to see that she isn’t wearing a bra.

