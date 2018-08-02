Burberry Unveils New Revamped Logo

We are witnessing a historic fashion moment coming straight from the luxury fashion house Burberry. The heritage brand just introduced its new logo and monogram. Burberry has been going through some major changes lately and the latest one is another bold move. First, Christopher Bailey stepped out of the fashion house, after 17 years at its helm. In a time when Burberry obsessives still found it hard to imagine Burberry without the legendary Bailey, another legendary designer was announced as the new creative director. Riccardo Tisci, who left Givenchy after 12 years of service joined Burberry as the creative chief officer. Just a few months after taking up the role Tisci revealed a new logo and monogram for Burberry.



The Italian designer tapped British art director and graphic designer Peter Saville to help him revive the brand’s logo. Last year, the same graphic designer was tapped by Raf Simons to revamp the Calvin Klein logo. For Burberry, Peter came up with an eye-catching design that celebrates the fashion house’s founder, Thomas Burberry. The new logo features the “TB” initials interlocked in white and orange, over a honeyed background.

Burberry announced its re-designed logo on Instagram through a series of shots that show emails between Peter Saville and Riccardo Tisci. In the emails, you can see that the designer gave only 4 weeks for Peter to come up with a new logo. The new logo takes inspiration from Burberry’s archives, especially a logo from 1908 and a Thomas Burberry monogram. Tisci went through the brand’s archives and found some references that felt very contemporary to him. He decided to use these two as a foundation for Burberry’s new identity.

This marks the first logo change for Burberry in almost two decades. In 1999 Burberry got rid of the “s” from Burberry’s. So far, the brand was recognizable by its iconic check pattern. Now that Burberry has a new logo, it’s unclear whether the checks will remain front and center in the brand’s collections.

Tisci’s debut show for Burberry will take place during London Fashion Week in September. Next month we will finally get a chance to see what this unconventional designer has in store for the heritage brand. He will also present the new product strategy for the fashion house. Namely, Riccardo Tisci will showcase a limited-edition capsule as a part of the ready-to-wear Burberry offerings. The idea is to utilize the see-now-buy-now model in order to keep the brand’s delivery cycle more up-to-date and dynamic. The designer also managed to arrange another exciting thing for Burberry – a collab with Dame Vivienne Westwood, set to drop in December.

Photo Credit: Burberry