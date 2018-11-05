Bras for Different Necklines

By Surbhi Kanur

We women are very particular about the outfits we choose to wear. An entire look has to be on-point from top to bottom, only then is it approved for the day. The interesting part here is, top to bottom is not the only fashion criteria we consider, in and out is equally important to us. For those who did not comprehend, your lingerie is what we are discussing here, *wink*.

After all, every outfit needs a strong foundation. It’s no fun showing off your bra strap underneath a sheer dress or having visible cup lines underneath that favorite bodycon of yours or a bra cup peeping through your top. Another important thing is picking the right bra size. It plays a major role in giving you the perfect silhouette, and the right bra size improves your posture. Did you know 80% of women wear the wrong bra size and suffer a lot of issues for it? A correct bra size is the key to perfect shapes that compliment your dress.

So, if you have a perfect dress but can’t figure out what bra to wear with it, you are in the right place. Read below, and then scroll through to learn the bra hacks for all your dresses.

Balconette Bra

For wide and low-neck dresses

A balconette bra is your go-to bra if you’re a fan of wide-neck dresses but are stuck in a rut because your bra edges show in your low and wide necklines. Balconettes come in half cups and provide a lift, giving you the impression of fuller breasts.