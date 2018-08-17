Brandon-Maxwell-Taps-His-81-Year-Old-Grandmother-For-Fall-2018-Ads

While we’re all trying to score on the final summer sales, high-end labels are doing their best to release unique Fall 2018 campaigns. While a lot of them tap trending modeling names, some decide to deliver a special story. That’s exactly the case with Brandon Maxwell, who invited his 81-year-old grandmother Louise Johnson to star in his latest campaign.

It is definitely one of the most unique and beautiful ads of the season that carries a meaningful story. Although Maxwell is a BFF with faces such as the Hadid sisters, Lily Aldridge, Romee Strijd, this time he went in a completely different direction.

The Brandon Maxwell Fall 2018 campaign is launching just in time for Louise’s birthday. What better way to celebrate her birthday than a major fashion gig. The designer talks about family values and how as his career grew, he could spend less time with his dearest relatives. The path to fame, according to Brandon is great, but there are always moments when he wishes he could be with his parents and grandmother. Louise Johnson is one of the reasons the designer is where he is today. Throughout the journey, she was always his biggest supporter.

“I’ve spoken endlessly about having grown up in a clothing store with her and the effect that had on me as a young child, which ultimately led me on my career path. Beyond our shared interests there is also a deep and never-ending love between us that has sustained me throughout my life. I am proud to have created this legacy project that immortalizes our relationship. This film and series of photographs are, as always, an invitation to our customers into my life: past and present.” – the designer said in his official statement.

Maxwell got the idea one year ago, so he couldn’t wait to put it in action. His first thought was to feature his other granny, but in the meantime, she, unfortunately, passed away. When the designer was a child, Louise owned a clothing store, where he would stay all day and help. She was actually the one who pushed him in starting a career in fashion. He considers this is one of the best ways to say “thanks” and celebrate the bond.

Another very important message of the campaign is age inclusivity. The pictures are so stunning and Maxwell’s grandmother looks amazing, in spite of the fact that she’s 81. What most people don’t know is that the designer also drew inspiration from his grannies when creating the Fall 2018 collection. The pictures were shot in Longview, Texas, the hometown of Brandon.

Photo Credit: Brandon Maxwell