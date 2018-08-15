Blake Lively’s Most Seductive Outfits Ever

The queen of fashion, Blake Lively knows how to turn every single clothing piece into a sensation. Although this mega-popular star doesn’t have a stylist like most do, she is still one of the best-dressed celebrities. It doesn’t matter if she’s flaunting a fabulous gown, or laid-back pants and blazer combo, Lively is the ultimate style icon. Take a look at her sexiest outfits and feel free to steal some of Blake’s style secrets.

Mrs. Lively wore a breath-taking neon yellow Oscar De La Renta gown and once again left everyone breathless.