Bella Hadid Designed Capsule For True Religion

Your favorite denim brand from the 2000’s is making a strong comeback. There isn’t a trendy lady out there who doesn’t own at least one pair of True Religion jeans. Paris Hilton loved them, and girls couldn’t wait to get their hands on these chic designs. After a rocky financial period, the brand is trying to get back on the market. What better way to do that, than tapping one of the most popular models at the moment, Bella Hadid.



The long-legged stunner rolled up her sleeves and designed her own capsule collection that is all about statement denim. This collaboration will combine the edgy signature vibes from True Religion, while also featuring a fresh perspective from Hadid herself. As a born and bred Californian, the beauty sure knows a thing or two about laid-back denim styles. For the brand, Bella is a natural choice to help them turn a new page. Her effortless beauty and fashion-forward style are just the perfect fit for True Religion.

“A quintessential, confident LA girl with roots at home and abroad, Bella’s voice was not only an inspiration but an integral part in imagining this campaign, envisioning the brand through her eyes for the next generation of True Religion fans.”- says the brand’s press release.

When it comes to her side of the story, the young model was more than happy to collaborate with one of her favorite childhood labels. She focused on delivering trendy styles, that still embody the signature True Religion coolness. There will be many fabulous bootcut and flare jeans, fun tees and denim shirts. The pieces are decorated with the recognizable horseshoe, the label’s infamous logo. The campaign was shot by photographer Boo George. Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin took care of Bella’s do, while Mary Phillips did the makeup.

“It was a great experience shooting an iconic denim campaign in Los Angeles. I grew up with True Religion and was excited to play a part in the brand’s next chapter.”- the supermodel stated.

Just last year True Religion filed for bankruptcy after experiencing financial trouble for quite a while. They definitely needed a fresh new start with a different perspective. The partnership with Bella will bring them closer to the younger audience. Celebrity collaborations sell out within minutes, so the same thing is expected to happen with this one. The Bella Hadid x True Religion collection will drop in stores on September 6, both in the U.S. and the U.K. Prices will start at $38 and go up to $300.

Photo Credit: True Religion