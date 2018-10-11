Velvet is back for round two this fall/winter season, and we are pretty happy about it.

We saw quite a bit of velvet last year in the cooler weather styles, but I’m not sure that we got enough of it. I mean, how could you?

There is something so sophisticated and romantic about these luxe threads. Oscar de la Renta, Alexander Wang, Brock Collection, Cinq á Sept, among others all decided to give velvet another round this year when they debuted their fall/winter 18 pieces on the runways. Scroll through below to score some of the best pieces up for grabs.

Jackets

If you have to choose just ONE velvet piece, it should be the duster jacket. It’s so versatile that you can wear it around your home, wear it as a dress, or throw a camisole dress under it. Or even put jeans and a tee under it, and go. There are so many beautiful colors to choose from that choosing will not be easy.

For Love & Lemons $295.00

Alice & Olivia $595.00

Sabina Musayev $332.00

Free People $335.00

Sophie Schnoor $168.00

H&M $29.99