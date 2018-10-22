Amy Winehouse’s Iconic Style Still Lives On

Amy Winehouse will always be remembered as one of the biggest modern day style icons. Ever since she appeared on the music scene in 2003, Amy developed a unique signature style. You can’t separate the late singer from her recognizable beehive, thick winged eyeliner, figure-fitting dresses, and skirts, and wide belts. In honor of her upcoming 2019 hologram tour backed by a live band and singers, we are presenting you some of her most memorable looks. Amy Winehouse’s iconic style undoubtedly still lives on!

Amy Winehouse liked to wear her long black mane naturally before she discovered her signature beehive. After black, red was probably her second favorite color. The singer was a fan of a bloody red lip that looked flawless on her porcelain complexion. This vintage satin dress could make it to the red carpet even nowadays. Her style is as timeless as her one-of-a-kind music!